Poonam Pandey to end marriage with Sam Bombay: ‘I don’t think it’s smart to return to person who has beaten you up like an animal’

Actor Poonam Pandey has broken her silence after filing a police complaint against her husband, film producer Sam Bombay. Poonam, who married Sam earlier this month in a private ceremony, was on her honeymoon in Goa when she filed a complaint of assault against Sam.

Poonam has said that her relationship with Sam has always been violent but she had hoped that getting married would change things. She said Sam would get very possessive about her and lose his temper. She has made the decision not to go back to him.

Speaking to The Times of India, Poonam revealed all about what happened in Goa. “Sam and I had an argument, which escalated, and he began hitting me. He choked me and I thought I was going to die. He punched me in my face, pulled me by my hair and banged my head against the corner of the bed. He knelt on my body, pinned me down and assaulted me. Somehow, I managed to break free and bolted out of the room. The hotel staff called the cops, who took him away. I filed a complaint against him,” she said.

Poonam says she will end her marriage with Sam after he beat her ‘like an animal’. “This time, I don’t plan to go back to him. I don’t think it’s a smart idea to return to a person, who has beaten you up like an animal, without even thinking of the consequence. In a bid to save our relationship, I have suffered a lot. I prefer being single than in an abusive relationship. I have decided to end our marriage. It’s about time I moved on.”

Sam was granted bail on Wednesday which was set at Rs 20,000. The couple are in Canacona village of South Goa for a film shoot. Sam has been asked to report to Canacona police station for four days starting Wednesday and also not to interfere with witnesses.

