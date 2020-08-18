Sections
Prabhas announced Adipurush with Om Raut, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister vows to fight for justice despite moments when 'helplessness takes over'

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Prabhas will work with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director Om Raut in his next called Adipurush. Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta has said she does feel helpless at times but vows to keep fighting.

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 11:40 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prabhas will work with Tanhaji director Om Raut. Sushant’s sister Shweta talks about her brother’s case.

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day:

Prabhas’ next mega budget project titled Adipurush, could be an adaptation of Ramayana

Baahubali star Prabhas will work with Tanhaji director Om Raut in a new film, titled Adipurush. The film is expected to be an adaptation of the Indian epic, Ramayana.

Read more here

Naseeruddin Shah dismisses insider-outsider debate, movie mafia narrative: ‘No one interested in opinions of some half educated starlet’

Actor Naseeruddin Shah said that some people have been using the tragic death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June to voice their frustrations with the film industry.

Read more here



Gunjan Saxena’s coursemate Sreevidya Rajan says ‘I was the first woman pilot to fly in Kargil’, slams ‘factually incorrect’ biopic



Flight Lieutenant (retd) Sreevidya Rajan, coursemate of Flight Lieutenant (retd) Gunjan Saxena, said that facts were ‘twisted’ in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.



Read more here

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta says there are moments when ‘helplessness takes over’, vows to keep fighting for justice

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Twitter to express her state of mind and said she felt helpless at times but thanked fans for their unwavering support.

Read more here

Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian’s WhatsApp chat reveals they were in touch till April, see messages here

Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian discussed brand endorsements and promotional campaigns till as recently as April this year, their WhatsApp chats have revealed.

Read more here

