Prachi Desai calls Ajay Devgn out for tagging only Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek in Bol Bachchan post

Bol Bachchan also starred Prachi Desai, Asin and others, apart from Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan.

Prachi Desai called her Bol Bachchan co-star Ajay Devgn out for not tagging her and other cast members in the post commemorating eight years of the film’s release. His tweet only mentioned Amitabh Bachchan, who made a special appearance, and Abhishek Bachchan.

In her tweet, Prachi called Ajay out for not mentioning her, Asin, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Asrani, Neeraj Vohra, Jeetu Verma and other members of the team. “Hey @ajaydevgn looks like you forgot to mention the rest of us aka #Asin @Krushna_KAS @apshaha #Asrani ji #NeerajVohra ji #JeetuVerma , yours truly & everyone involved in making this baller of a film. #8YearsOfBolBachchan,” she wrote.

Twitter users lauded Prachi for correcting Ajay. “Good on you Prachi!! Mr.Ajay Devgan seems to have forgotten that Big B was there for ONE song only! The sheer disrespect is disgusting,” one user wrote in her reply to the tweet. “Correct ,all artists should be mentioned equally,” another wrote.

On Monday, Ajay had shared a number of behind-the-scenes pictures with Amitabh, Abhishek and director Rohit Shetty. “When the Bachchans speak, I listen(especially Amitji) #8YearsOfBolBachchan @SrBachchan @juniorbachchan #RohitShetty,” he wrote on Twitter.

Bol Bachchan was loosely based on Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s 1979 comedy Gol Maal. The film revolves around siblings Abbas Ali (played by Abhishek) and Sania (played by Asin) who lose their ancestral property to a relative. They shift to Ranakpur and due to circumstances, Abbas is forced to conceal his religious identity and introduce himself to Prithviraj Raghuvanshi (played by Ajay) as ‘Abhishek Bachchan’. What follows is a comedy of errors.

The Hindustan Times review had said that Bol Bachchan ‘isn’t so much a film as a series of gags strung together with songs and the requisite car-bashing action’. “There is no attempt at plotting, storytelling, delineating a character, building coherence or following logic,” the review added.

