Prakash Jha’s next Pareeksha gets OTT release

National Award-winning filmmaker Prakash Jha’s next film titled Pareeksha: The Final Test will get a direct-to-digital release on Zee5. The film, which stars Priyanka Bose, Adil Hussain, Sanjay Suri and child artiste Shubham Jha, was screened at the 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Inspired by real events, Pareeksha is the story of a rickshaw puller named Buchchi, who dreams of giving his son a good education. The lengths to which he goes to make his dream a reality forms the rest of the story. The film makes a sharp comment on our education system.

Jha said that Pareeksha is based on the experiences of former DGP of Bihar, Abhayanand. In a statement, he said, “Shri Abhayanand is an IPS officer and educationist who, while serving as the police chief in Bihar’s Naxal-infested areas, came across kids from those villages who were so bright with their native wisdom that they inspired him to begin coaching them to crack the IIT-JEE - the toughest exam which the young students must clear to be able to join one of the best educational institutes in the country. Their success had a great impact in the crime-infested badlands of Bihar and made a difference.”

Also read | Sona Mohapatra on Salman Khan’s request to fans: ‘Large hearted PR move from poster boy of toxic masculinity’

“I felt compelled to tell this story and we have found a wonderful streaming partner in Zee5, a platform which will give this subject the reach it deserves,” he added.

Jha has earlier directed films with a political and socio-political theme, such as Mrityudand (1997), Gangaajal (2003), Apaharan (2005), Raajneeti (2010), Aarakshan (2011) and Chakravyuh (2012). His last directorial venture was Jai Gangaajal (2016), starring Priyanka Chopra in the lead role.

Earlier, films such as Bamfaad (starring Paresh Rawal’s son Aditya Rawal and Shalini Pandey), Ghoomketu (starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap) and Chintu Ka Birthday (starring Vinay Pathak and Seema Pahwa) were released directly on Zee5.

Follow @htshowbiz for more