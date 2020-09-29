Prakash Raj felicitates Sonu Sood for his social work, he says ‘it means a lot’

Actor-politician Prakash Raj felicitated Sonu Sood for all his work helping migrants and those in need during the pandemic. Sonu is currently in Hyderabad for a film shooting where he was honoured by the senior actor. The two actors are working together in Telugu movie, Alludu Audrs.

Actor Brahmaji tweeted a picture of the felicitation and wrote, “It’s a nice gesture from our @prakashraaj ..felicitated helping hand @SonuSood on alludu adurs sets..Folded handsRed heartBouquetClapping hands signgod bless ..” Thanking them, Sonu wrote, “Humbled thank u @prakashraaj brother for all the love Means a lot.” After helping migrants reach their native villages, Sonu has since been helping those in need across India. From financing medical interventions to enabling people to get education and even athletic training, Sonu has been there for every genuine and needy citizen across the country who could reach him on social media.

Prakash Raj then responded, “@SonuSood ...you deserve it.. thank you for celebrating HUMANITY..stay blessed.”

Sonu is back to acting as he shoots for the film in Hyderabad. Sonu will play an important role in the film that also features Bellakonda Sai Sreenivas, Nabha Natesh and Anu Emmanuel.

Sonu, meanwhile, continues his work for humanity as well. Tuesday morning, he had posted on Twitter about a village getting a new mobile tower so that the kids can attend their online classes without any problem. “No more climbing of trees anymore for your online classes. Your village will have its own mobile tower this week.,” he wrote.

Earlier, on Monday, he had also urged schools to not force parents for fees. “To all the parents who can afford to pay their child’s fees, please pay now. As the teachers and schools need to survive too. It’s time to adopt a child’s expense who can’t afford to pay.”

