Prakash Raj takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut: ‘If one film makes Kangana think that she is Rani Laxmi Bai, then...’

Actor Prakash Raj took potshots at Kangana Ranaut and joked about her frequent references to playing Rani Laxmi Bai of Jhansi in her film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. He made a mention of all the other actors who have also played legendary historical figures with aplomb.

He shared a picture collage of actors Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn and Vivek Oberoi playing emperor Asoka, freedom fighter Mangal Pandey, Chittor queen Padmavati, emperor Akbar, freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and PM Narendra Modi, respectively, to take a dig at Kangana. The collage also featured Kangana as Laxmi Bai.

The text on the poster read: “If one film makes Kangana think that she is ‘Rani Laxmi Bai’ then Deepika is Padmavati, Hrithik is Akbar, Shah Rukh is Ashoka, Ajay is Bhagat Singh, Aamir is Mangal Pandey and Vivek is Modi ji.”

Kangana’s fans were quick to respond. One person wrote: “Respected@prakashraaj,she lost her property,her hard earned house, It’s easy for you to compare movie characters, What happens to you if your house is demolished.” Another person said: “Sir, personally i believed that you are a real man. I respect you alot. But in this case its not happened. She lose her property, she lose her office, just think how many people lose their work right now in this pandemic situation.”

Kangana and the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra were at loggerheads over her tweet comparing Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, in response has told her not to return to Mumbai. The matter spiralled out of hand with both parties hurling accusations at each other.

Kangana, who often gives the example of her film Manikartika to talk about her nationalist leanings, had taken to Twitter to claim how she has always stood for Maharashtra. Earlier this month, she had tweeted: “All chaploos who are showing their love for Maharashtra must know I am the first Actor/ Director in the history of Hindi Cinema to bring Maratha Pride Shiva Ji Maharaj and Rani LaxmiBai to the big screen and I faced huge opposition during the release from the same people.”

However, some in the state had asked Kangana not to come to Maharashtra. On September 9, she returned to the city, after getting Y plus security cover from central government, only to find her office in Mumbai, partially demolished by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for ‘illegal constructions’.

