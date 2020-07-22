Sections
Home / Bollywood / Pravasi Rojgar: Sonu Sood launches job hunt app for migrant workers

Pravasi Rojgar will also offer some basic training, including English speaking lessons, to migrant workers.

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 20:02 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Sonu Sood takes another step in helping migrant workers.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been helping migrant workers all over the country ever since the coronavirus pandemic struck and after months of sending them back home safely, he has now launched an application dedicated to their job search. Named Pravasi Rojgar, the app will provide all the necessary information and links to find jobs for the migrant workers.

A Mumbai Mirror report quoted Sonu saying in a statement, “Lot of thinking, planning and preparation have gone into designing this initiative over the last few months, in order to ensure that it is holistic and builds on the work already being done in the country. Extensive consultations have been held with top organisations that are involved at the grassroots level in skilling and placing the youth below the poverty line, NGOs, philanthropic organisations, government functionaries, strategy consultants, technology startups and above all the returned migrants whom I have helped.”

The report added that around 500 companies from various sectors - construction, apparel, healthcare, engineering, BPOs, security, automobile, e-commerce and logistics - will offer job opportunities on the portal.

Sonu has been arranging free and safe transportation of migrant workers who want to get back to their hometowns. He has also been donating safety gear to frontline workers in this pandemic. Recently, a migrant worker, who was able to return to his hometown in Odisha with Sonu’s help, has named his welding shop after the actor.



