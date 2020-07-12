Prayers conducted for Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek’s good health in Ujjain, Mumbai. See pics

Prayers are being performed for Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek at a temple in Ujjain. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT)

Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan’s test results for Covid-19 have left not just their family but the entire nation worried for their well being. The father-son duo tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday and were admitted to the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai. According to ANI, special prayers are being offered for the good health of Amitabh and Abhishek at a temple in Ujjain and in Mumbai.

Pictures from Ujjain show a group of priests performing the puja ceremony by offering milk to Lord Shiva. A priest is also seen holding a picture of the two Bachchans.

Hom Havan , Mahamrityunjay Jaap and other rituals are being performed at a Hanuman temple in Kandivali west in Mumbai as well.

Prayers being performed at a temple in Kandivali West in Mumbai. ( Satyabrata Tripathy/HT )

The Bachchan residence has been declared containment zone by the BMC and was sealed on Sunday after a sanitation drive at the place.

Meanwhile, Amitabh’s wife Jaya Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aradhya have tested negative for Covid-19, confirmed BMC Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Sunday. The mayor said the Bachchan residence is now a containment zone and all residents have been quarantined for 14 days.

The Don actor is reported to be in a “stable” condition with “mild symptoms” after testing positive. The 77-year-old actor also requested those, who have been in “close proximity” to him in the last 10 days to get tested for the deadly virus.

The actor has confirmed that he will keep updating about his health via Twitter. Abhishek had tweeted shortly after Amitabh’s tweet about the news and urged all to stay calm and not panic.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan’s residence Jalsa declared containment area, sealed

Amitabh had shared the news of him testing positive for novel coronavirus late Saturday. He tweeted, “I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !”

Abhishek also tweeted soon after, “Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more