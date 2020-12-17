Pregnant Anushka Sharma shares funny post about losing flexibility, but not her appetite: ‘I can’t sit like this but I can EAT’

Actor Anushka Sharma has shared a humorous throwback to pre-pregnancy days, joking about how she isn’t too flexible any more, but her appetite has increased. Anushka and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli are expecting their first child in January.

On Wednesday, she took to Instagram and posted an old picture of herself, in which she could be seen sitting on a chair, with a bowl of food in her hands. She captioned it, “Throwback to when I could sit like this and eat . Now I can’t sit like this but I can EAT.”

Anushka’s post was ‘liked’ over two-and-a-half million times. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his filmmaker wife Tahira Kashyap both left comments, as did Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Neeti Mohan.

Virat and Anushka shared the news of her pregnancy on Instagram, along with the caption, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.” In a separate post, Anushka said that motherhood was ‘humbling’. Sharing a picture of herself, she wrote on Instagram, “Nothing is more real & humbling than experiencing creation of life in you. When this is not in your control then really what is?” Virat showered love on the photo and commented, “My whole world in one frame.”

The couple recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary. “3 years of us & very soon , 3 of us Miss you,” the actor wrote with a throwback photo of them together. Virat had shared a throwback picture from their wedding. He captioned the monochrome image, “3 years and onto a lifetime together.”

Anushka was last seen in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan, which was a dud at the box office. Her production company released Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime Video and Bulbbul on Netflix this year.

