Pregnant Anushka Sharma spotted in Mumbai with her dad. See here

Actor Anushka Sharma, who is pregnant with her first child with Virat Kohli, was spotted on Thursday in Mumbai. Watch.

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 08:11 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Anushka Sharma was spotted in Mumbai on Thursday. (Varinder Chawla)

Actor Anushka Sharma was spotted in Mumbai on Thursday, as she stepped out with her father. The actor was seen wearing a comfortable long white dress, paired with sneakers and a light denim jacket.

Anushka is pregnant with her first child with cricketer Virat Kohli. The baby is due to arrive in January. Anushka returned to Mumbai recently, after spending time in the UAE with Virat, as he took part in IPL 2020. Through the period, she kept sharing pictures from the UAE.

 

Anushka has said that four months after her delivery, she will commence work. Speaking to The Times of India, she had said: “I will be back to my shoots after I deliver my child, and will establish a system at home that ensures I can balance time between my child, home and professional life. I intend to keep working for as long as I live because acting truly makes me happy.”

Anushka Sharma getting out of her car. ( Varinder Chawla )

Elaborating on why she chose to work through a pandemic, while being pregnant, she had said: “I had to be sure that the sets are going to be a safe place to shoot because I would be shooting during the pandemic. Though I was looking forward to shooting again, I was also careful that all the precautions were being taken. I’m thankful to everyone for following all the necessary steps for me to shoot. The virus is here to stay and we have to embrace the new normal and deal with coronavirus with the strictest precautions, which is what I have done.”

