Pregnant Kareena Kapoor looks back at times when she could wear denims, asks ‘When will I wear my jeans again?’

Kareena Kapoor is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan and is regularly spotted in loose, comfortable dresses. The Heroine actor has now shared a throwback picture of herself in denims on her Instagram Stories as she wonders when she will be able to wear them again.

Sharing the picture which shows her in a yellow sweater and distressed denims, Kareena wrote, “When will I wear my jeans again?” along with laughing emojis.

Kareena Kapoor has shared a throwback picture on her Instagram stories.

Kareena is often spotted outside her house in loose dresses, kurtas-salwars or pyjamas. The actor, who is expecting her second child, prefers to dress up in kaftans at home.

She recently shared a picture on Instagram, hinting about how she is waiting for the baby to arrive. She was seen sitting on a sofa in a black dress with a slit, and captioned it, “I’m waiting...”

Kareena continues to juggle work during her pregnancy and has been shooting for multiple commercials. She is also supervising interior designing work at her new plush apartment. Earlier, she wrapped up work on her upcoming film, Laal Singh Chadha with Aamir Khan in Delhi.

Talking about her pregnancy, she had told Bombay Times in an interview, “There has never been any plan that I have to do this or that. It’s just that I have never been that kind of a person who would sit at home and say, ‘Now I want to put my feet up’. I am doing what I want to do. Working — whether it’s during my pregnancy or post-delivery — has been a point to just say that when has anyone ever said that pregnant women can’t work? In fact, the more active you are, the healthier the baby is and the happier the mother is. After delivery, too, once you feel fit enough, one should do what they feel like doing, and try to balance it out between giving time to the child as well as your work and yourself. I have always been very proud of being a working mother.”

In December last year, Kareena also announced her first book as an author, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible. She said she will “talk about everything from morning sickness to diet and fitness and being a mom-on-the-go” in the book.

