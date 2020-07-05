Sections
Home / Bollywood / Preity Zinta celebrates 4th of July with husband Gene Goodenough, Sunny Leone says ‘Proud to be an American’

Preity Zinta celebrates 4th of July with husband Gene Goodenough, Sunny Leone says ‘Proud to be an American’

Sunny Leone and Preity Zinta have shared a glimpse of their Fourth of July celebrations with their families in the US on Instagram.

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 11:48 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Preity Zinta and Sunny Leone celebrate American Independence Day in the US.

A host of Bollywood celebrities living in the US celebrated the American Independence Day on the 4th of July and shared the glimpse of the celebrations on Instagram. Sunny Leone shared a candid family video with a special Independence Day filter.

Sunny shared the video with the caption, “Happy 4th of July! Proud to be an American!! Mia familia.” It shows all from Sunny, husband Daniel Weber, daughter Nisha to her twin sons Noah and Asher showing their tongues which are coloured in red, white and blue of the American flag with the help of the Instagram filter.

 

The family is seen having a gala time under the sun. They had flown to Los Angeles in May after spending a few months at their Mumbai home amid lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.



Sunny had moved to India to pursue acting in Bollywood. She recently remembered late choreographer Saroj Khan for teaching her the ropes of one of Indian folk dances. Sharing a throwback picture with her, she wrote, “My very brief encounter by a beautiful patient guru who was trying to teach some basics of Indian folk dancing. Even though our encounter was short I always go back to these videos to learn from her over and over. God Bless your soul and may you rest in peace.”

Also read: Parineeti Chopra turns Black Widow, female Thor in fan-made posters. See pics

Preity Zinta also shared a picture with husband Gene Goodenough, her mom and her dog Bruno as they celebrated the day in high spirits. “Fireworks are on us #Stayhome #Staysafe #patiparmeshwar #Ma #Bruno #happy4thofjuly #Ting,” she captioned the post. Gene can be seen posing for the camera while holding the American flog.

Preity, however, remains close to her roots and occasionally shares her love for her homeland. She recently shared a picture of herself wearing the Himachali cap on Instagram and wrote, “Channelising the Himachali in me cuz It doesn’t matter how far or how high you go, one should never forget who you are and where you come from. #himachali #pahadi #ting.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Croatia votes in close parliamentary race as coronavirus spikes
Jul 05, 2020 12:00 IST
Chhattisgarh government to buy cow-dung at Rs 1.5 per kg, scheme begins from July 20
Jul 05, 2020 11:57 IST
China braces for more storms; 121 dead or missing this year
Jul 05, 2020 11:52 IST
World’s largest Covid Care facility with 10,000 beds inaugurated in Delhi
Jul 05, 2020 11:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.