Preity Zinta condoles death of secretary Prasad Rao: ‘So many unfinished goodbyes. You will be missed beyond words’

Actor Preity Zinta took to Instagram to remember Prasad Rao, whose untimely demise took everyone by surprise. Preity also mentioned how 2020 has been horrible in so many ways. As per a report in Mid Day, Prasad was her secretary.

She wrote: “This has been a brutal year. I never thought I’d have to say, so many unfinished goodbyes I love you Prasad You will be missed beyond words Hope you are at peace & at a better place. Rest in peace #Gonetoosoon #Omshanti #Heartbroken #RIP #PrasadRao.” Many Bollywood celebs replied on the post’s comment section and expressed their grief.

Top designer Manish Malhotra was shocked to learn about Prasad’s death. He wrote: “O My God, this is very sad news . I remember him at all our film shootings always smiling and so good at his work.” Cricketer KL Rahul and Diane Penty dropped black broken heart emojis, while Abhishek Bachchan said; “Oh no.” Dia Mirza wrote: “I just can’t believe it”, followed by a broken heart emoji. Sophie Chowdry wrote: “OMG... I’m so sorry Zinta.. can’t believe this May his soul RIP”

An Instagram user, perhaps, known to Prasad wrote: “Prasad. I have great memories of him. Humble, super hard working. Always on his feet. One man army actually. life is indeed unpredictable. Still can’t believe. He left us too early. God bless his soul.”

Preity has been staying home with her husband Gene Goodenough and her mother Nilprabha all through the lockdown. On the occasion of the birthday of her younger brother Manish, she had shared a family picture and written: “Happy Birthday & cheers to my darling @manishzinta I’m so happy mom got to spend your Birthday with you after 15 years ! How time flies.... I still remember bullying you as a kid and eating your ice cream when you looked away. Now it’s your turn to torture me in more ways than I can imagine Love you to the moon and back Keep smiling and shining always.”

