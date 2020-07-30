Preity Zinta shares a family picture with mother, husband Gene Goodenough on brother Manish’s birthday. See pic

Sections
Preity Zinta on Wednesday shared a picture with her mother, husband Gene Goodenough and younger brother Manish on Wednesday.

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 16:07 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Preity Zinta lives in the US with her husband Gene Goodenough. Her younger brother Manish is also settled in the US.

Actor Preity Zinta certainly knows how to keep her fans entertained. She routinely shares pictures and videos from her life in the US. On Wednesda y, she shared a new picture from her family album.

Celebrating her brother Manish Zinta’s birthday, she shared a picture with him and her mother Nilprabha. Sharing the picture, she wrote: “Family time for the Birthday Boy @manishzinta #Zinta’s #Bro #happybirthday #ting.”

 

 



Preity shared another picture, this one featured her husband Gene Goodenough too. Sharing it, she wrote: “Happy Birthday & cheers to my darling @manishzinta I’m so happy mom got to spend your Birthday with you after 15 years ! How time flies.... I still remember bullying you as a kid and eating your ice cream when you looked away. Now it’s your turn to torture me in more ways than I can imagine Love you to the moon and back Keep smiling and shining always.” Preity also has an elder brother Deepankar, who serves in the Indian Army.

On July 21, she had wished Deepankar on his birthday and written: “Happy Birthday to my very own super hero Love you to the moon and back. I wish every girl has a big brother like you cuz you are Awesomeee #Bigbrother #Happybirthday #ting.” She had also shared a picture with him.

After nearly four months of lockdown, Preity has resumed work. Few days back, she shared a boomerang video in which she is seen getting dressed for work. While she did not name the project, one of the hashtags read ‘project sanity’ implying that it could be the name of her project. The video showed her getting her hair done. The hair dresser stood next to her with a mask on.

Preity was a popular name in the 2000s, having worked in hit films like Kal Ho Na Ho, Namaste London, Veer Zaara, Dil Chahta Hai, Koi ... Mil Gaya, Mission Kashmir to name a few.

