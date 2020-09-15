Preity Zinta tests Covid-19 negative for third time after reaching Dubai for IPL 2020, shares video

Preity Zinta, co-owner of the Kings XI Punjab team, is currently in Dubai for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). She shared a video of herself taking a Covid-19 test, her third, and revealed that she tested negative. She added that she still has to undergo two more tests.

“3rd Covid test was done and the result was Negative. I’m so happy and relieved and grateful to this wonderful lady for being gentle while testing cuz it’s quite an experience getting a covid test. Now two more tests to go and 2 more days in quarantine. I’ve been so jet lagged that I got my quarantine days wrong. It’s #Day5 of Quarantine today. #Quarantinelife #Pzipldiaries #Ipl2020 #Ting,” she captioned the video posted on her Instagram account.

Earlier, Preity had posted a video of herself arriving at Sofitel Dubai The Palm, showing the safety measures in place. “The most fun thing about arriving at the hotel was this sanitizing spray. Felt like I was in Star Wars. Almost made me forget the Jetlag. Thank you @sofiteldubaipalm for making sure we are all safe #Aboutlastnight #PzIPLDiaries #ipl2020 #Ting,” she had written.

Preity has also been sharing daily updates from her ‘quarantine life’ on her Instagram page. She revealed that she has been tested for Covid-19 multiple times in Los Angeles and after reaching Dubai. On her second day of quarantine, she had said in a video, “Not that excited about my test but I do get excited when I hear the word ‘negative’. I think negative is the most positive word of 2020, only where Covid testing is concerned, not when we look at what is happening around on social media or when I look around.”

The IPL 2020 will kick-start on Saturday and the Kings XI Punjab will play their first match on Sunday, against the Delhi Capitals.

