Preity Zinta trains under Keanu Reeves’ instructor to realise her action dream, fan calls her ‘John Chick’. Watch

Preity Zinta has shared a video to prove that she is very much capable of doing action in Bollywood films and hopes that it catches the attention of filmmakers in India. She is undergoing training under Aaron Cohen, who trained Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves for the hit film, John Wick.

The video shows her practising shooting with much enthusiasm. She can be seen moving from one target to another. She wrote along with the video, “A dream does not become reality through magic. It takes sweat, determination, and hard work. So here I am trying to make my Action dream come true. Training hard with the super tough @acohofficial So no one can say that Women cannot do Action in Hindi movies. Hope all the directors are watching #Reinvention #Day3 #tactical #3gun #tacticalshooting #glock19 #actionmovies #gunjitsu #gunfu #ting @cherriescounterterror.”

Abhishek Bachchan was impressed with the video and cheered Preity with a clenched fist and bicep emoji. One of her followers called her “John Chick”. The actor replied to him, “hahahahahaha! That’s funny you are saying that cuz Aaron who is training me trained Keanu Reeves for John Wick.”

Otherwise, the Kal Ho Naa Ho actor prefers to spend time with her family which includes her husband Gene Goodenough, her mother and her dog Bruno. She often shared videos of her fun time with Bruno and her workout methods at home. She is currently living in New York and recently shared glimpses of her return to work.

She recently celebrated 19 years of her hit film Dil Chahta Hai. Sharing a video on the occasion, she wrote on her Instagram account, “Dil Chahta Hai was a unique experience and shoot for me cuz Shalani barely had any dialogues to express herself. She was an introvert. Shy, quiet and soft. Her eyes communicated her silent strength. On screen it’s really tough to perform when every one has the funniest lines and you need to be unaffected & serious. DCH & Shalani taught me to center myself & express myself without holding on to words. Thank you @faroutakhtar & to the entire cast n crew for managing to keep me quiet on set. #Friendship #DCH #Ting #19YearsOfDilChahtaHai #DilChahtaHai.”

