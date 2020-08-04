Preity Zinta watches Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara again, says it was ‘surreal’

Preity Zinta watched Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film, Dil Bechara, for the second time and found it to be a ‘surreal’ and emotional experience. She took to Twitter to compliment director Mukesh Chhabra, Sanjana Sanghi and the rest of the cast.

“Saw #Dilbechara again. Thank you @CastingChhabra for doing full justice to Sushant’s last movie. It was surreal, a tearjerker & an emotional roller coaster all the way. @sanjanasanghi96 U & the rest of the cast did a fab job. Congratulations to all of you. #Bittersweet #MissU,” Preity tweeted.

Dil Bechara got a direct-to-digital release on July 24, on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar. According to reports, it was viewed 95 million times within 24 hours of its release.

Earlier, Preity had an emotional response to the Dil Bechara trailer. “The most painful goodbyes are the ones that are never said or never explained. Will miss you so much #Sushi. All the best @castingchhabra and @sanjanasanghi96 for this labour of love,” she had written on Instagram.

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan hits back at troll who says actor must have taken money from Amul: ‘Don’t endorse and never have before’

Meanwhile, Sanjana shared precious memories from the sets of Dil Bechara on her Instagram stories. She posted pictures of her and Sushant’s first-ever look test as well as their first shot together in Jamshedpur.

Dil Bechara opened to an overwhelming response from critics and currently has a rating of 9.2 on IMDb. The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Dil Bechara is a celebration of Sushant and the deep love that brought him to Mumbai, and made him a star. The film is about the millions of fans who are bidding goodbye to their loved one, beyond the hostility and bitter primetime debates.”

Sushant died by suicide on June 14, at the age of 34. The Mumbai Police and Bihar Police are conducting separate investigations into the case.

. Follow @htshowbiz for more