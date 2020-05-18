Prithviraj Sukumaran to finally return to Kerala, Aadujeevitham team wraps up Jordan schedule

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who has been stuck in Wadi Rum in Jordan for over the last two months with the crew of his upcoming Malayalam film Aadujeevitham, has revealed they’ve finally completed the shooting schedule.

Prithviraj took to Facebook and wrote: “Aadujeevitham scheduled pack up.” He also shared a picture featuring the entire crew. The team is all set to return home once they receive approval from civil aviation ministry, as per a report by Manorama online.

In March, Prithviraj shared how the team decided to stay back in Jordan and continue shooting by taking all precautionary measures. “We are currently in Wadi Rum, Jordan and continuing shoot. We have decided so because, given the circumstances, that seems to be our best option. There are no international flights operating in and out of Jordan at the moment, and given the fact that all of us are already here, we can either stay put in our camp in the desert which is currently accommodating only our unit, or get out and shoot at our location which is barely a few minutes outside our camp. After consulting with the authorities and undergoing medical check-ups for each member of the unit, we have been given a go-ahead for the shoot as the location and the process of filming Aadujeevitham is in itself very isolated,” he had posted..

Aadujeevitham, based on the critically-acclaimed eponymous 2008 novel about an abused migrant worker in Saudi Arabia, is one of the most anticipated films of this year. Having been announced with Prithviraj Sukumaran in the titular role of Najeeb Muhammad, an Indian emigrant gone missing in Saudi Arabia, the film also stars Amala Paul. The film is being directed by Blessy.

The film will mark AR Rahman’s return to Malayalam filmdom after 25 years. In 2018, speaking in Dubai ahead of a concert which was organized to celebrate 25 years of his musical journey, Rahman said he is thrilled to have signed a Malayalam film after a long hiatus. “I’m working with director Blessy for Aadujeevitham; it’s a beautiful love story.” he had said. Rahman’s last Malayalam outing was Sangeeth Sivan directed 1992 film Yoddha, which was his second film as a composer.

