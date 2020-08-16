Sections
Home / Bollywood / Priya Dutt accompanies brother Sanjay Dutt to hospital for checkup post actor’s cancer diagnosis

Priya Dutt accompanies brother Sanjay Dutt to hospital for checkup post actor’s cancer diagnosis

Days after Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed of lung cancer, his sister Priya Dutt accompanied him to the hospital checkup on Saturday and Sunday.

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 16:28 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Priya Dutt was spotted at Lilavati hospital on Sunday.

Sanjay Dutt’s sister Priya Dutt has been by his side after he was diagnosed with stage-4 lung cancer. She accompanied him to the Lilavati hospital on Saturday evening and was also spotted at the hospital on Sunday.

Sanjay was admitted to Lilavati Hospital last weekend after he complained of breathlessness. He was discharged on Monday. A day after coming home, the actor issued a statement on social media requesting his well-wishers to not speculate about his health amid rumours that he has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

Dutt has not yet officially commented on the nature of his diagnosis. The actor’s wife, producer Maanayata Dutt on Wednesday said the Bollywood star is a “fighter” who has always emerged winner amid adverse conditions and urged fans to not fall prey to speculations.

“We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass,” she said.



The news of Sanjay’s diagnosis came a day before the trailer release of his upcoming film, Sadak 2. The actor will be finishing the dubbing of the film before taking a break from work for his medical treatment. The 61-year-old had announced on Tuesday that he would be taking a “short break” from his work commitments to take care of his health. “He (Dutt) will finish the dubbing work before going on the break. He has a very little work left and he is doing that,” source close to the film’s production told PTI.

Also read: MS Dhoni retires: Anupam Kher pens note as cricketer’s ‘filmy father’, Abhishek Bachchan calls it the ‘end of an era’

Sadak 2 also stars Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt and will premiere on Disney+Hotstar. Sanjay will also star in the second installment of KGF, Shamshera, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, and Torbaaz. In 2019, the actor had featured in three movies -- Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama Panipat, Karan Johar-produced Kalank and political drama Prassthanam.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Teenage girl raped, singed with cigarette butts by 2 men in UP’s Gorakhpur: Police
Aug 16, 2020 17:00 IST
Dilip Kumar’s brothers Eshan, Aslam Khan test positive for Covid-19
Aug 16, 2020 16:59 IST
HP police ask govt to sack teachers involved in POCSO cases
Aug 16, 2020 16:50 IST
Vistara likely to start flights from India to UK, Germany, France
Aug 16, 2020 16:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.