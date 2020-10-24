Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt wish Isha and Akash Ambani on their birthday with adorable pics. See here

Actors Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Karisma Kapoor took to social media to share birthday wishes for Isha and Akash Ambani, who turned 29 on Friday.

Priyanka shared a picture from a party, and wrote, “Happy birthday my Ishuuuu… to many more happy times together. Keep Smiling.” Alia shared a picture of Isha and Akash together, and wrote, “Happy birthday Isha and Akash. Wishing you double the happiness and love, today and everyday.”

The twins’ aunt, Tina Ambani, also extended her best wishes in an Instagram post. She wrote, “Akash, from an utterly adorable child to a warm, loving, responsible young man, it’s been wonderful to see your journey. You make us all very proud. Isha, it’s incredible to see our naughty daughter in pigtails evolve into a woman of such substance and poise.”

Both Akash and Isha recently got married -- while Isha tied the knot with Anand Piramal in 2018, Akash married Shloka Mehta in 2019.

Priyanka is a regular fixture at Isha’s events. Just before the coronavirus lockdown, Priyanka and her husband, Nick Jonas, had a blast at Isha’s Holi party. Priyanka and Nick also attended Isha and Anand’s wedding festivities at Lake Como.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra steps out in husband Nick Jonas’ tracksuit for a walk with Diana, says ‘love stealing your clothes’

Last year, Priyanka visited Isha’s new house in Mumbai and teased Alia for missing out on the fun. Sharing a picture, she wrote, “Making home made ice cream! Thank you to the hostess with the mostest. @_iiishmagish love u! Your home is amazing! I wish you love and laughter always. Here’s to many more girls nights! @aliaabhatt u Missed the madness by minutes! Love all u ladies!”

Follow @htshowbiz for more