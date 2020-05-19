Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas argue about his show The Voice: ‘She loves it so much, she gets mad if I say anything’

Singer-actor Nick Jonas has been teaching wife Priyanka Chopra to play the piano, he said during a recent interaction. The couple has been quarantining in Los Angeles together.

“She is very musical and she has had a musical career as well,” Nick said during a session on SiriusXM. “She was signed as a recording artist in the US and in India. So she is very musical and she picked up very quickly. But I am not a very good teacher, I’ll admit that. I would love to learn how to best explain what is what because I learnt by ear so I had no sort of reference point.”

He said that they have arguments about the singing reality show The Voice, on which he is a judge. He said, “She is picking it up and doing a very good job. She has been very helpful with The Voice stuff. We have set up all the gear at home and we are going live each time from here. She gets mad because we go live from the East coast and we’re in time delay for the West coast. She loves the show so much that she gets mad if I say anything about what happened. So I stay quiet for three hours till the results are actually on live. Otherwise she is very unhappy with me.”

Priyanka had previously spoken about her piano lessons in an article written for Vogue. “I’ve also started the piano — I make my husband teach me,” she had revealed. “I’ve never played, but I’ve always wanted to learn an instrument, so I make him give me a half-hour or 45-minute lesson every day.” Priyanka wrote that not only is Nick the “in-house piano teacher,” but he’s also “an in-house physical trainer, and in-house writing partner.”

Priyanka’s last film was The Sky is Pink, but she has several projects lined up. She has a romantic comedy with Mindy Kaling, in addition to a role in Robert Rodriguez’s Netflix superhero film and Matrix 4.

