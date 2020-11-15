Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas light up London on Diwali, Deepika-Ranveer have twin celebrations

Diwali 2020: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated in London, while Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh kept it low-key.

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day:

Priyanka Chopra, husband Nick Jonas pose with diyas as they celebrate Diwali in London: ‘From our family to yours’. See pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated Diwali in London and shared pictures as well. The couple is otherwise based in Los Angeles, United States.

Inside Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s twin celebration on Diwali: Couple goes low-key on anniversary, shares pics

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had a twin celebration for Diwali and their second wedding anniversary on Saturday with a low-key ceremony with their family and friends.

Bigg Boss 14: When Jasmin Bhasin wanted Aly Goni to restrict his jokes inside the house and he asked ‘why are you so scared?’

Rumoured couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin is currently inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. The two are believed to be strong support systems for each other.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt celebrate Diwali together, photos from her home go viral

Photos of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Diwali celebrations have gone viral. The two can be seen posing with the staff as they are dressed in their ethnic best.

Soumitra Chatterjee, the doyen of Bangla cinema, dies at the age of 85

Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee has died in Kolkata at the age of 85 from Covid encephalopathy. With his death, it is curtains on the golden era of cinema in Bengal.

