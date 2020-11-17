Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make a stunning couple in latest photoshoot, fans call them ‘couple goals for life’

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas have participated in a new campaign for a good cause. They have struck a partnership with Feed, which supports various causes with the sale of their products. Priyanka and Nick also did a photoshoot together to promote the initiative. Their pictures are now going viral on social media.

The photos show Priyanka and Nick at what seems to be their Los Angeles home. She is seen in a thick white jumper and a white satin skirt with knee-high suede boots. Meanwhile, Nick is seen in a navy and brown sweatshirt, dark pants and black shoes. Both of them are holding bags from the organisation, inspiring people to help feed the needy.

In one photo, Priyanka is sitting by herself on a bench, posing with the bag. Another couple of pictures show her and Nick posing together. Their fans could not get enough of the gorgeous couple. “They are so beautiful together,” wrote one. “The cutest couple,” wrote another. Their fans also lauded them for supporting a good initiative. “OMG she’s achieving so much l can’t help it congratulations on this Priyanka Chopra u ah inspiring many many women on this planet,” read a comment on Instagram.

On Monday, Priyanka also announced that she has become an Ambassador for Positive Change for British Fashion Council. “I am honored to be the British Fashion Council’s Ambassador for Positive Change while I’m living and working in London over the next year. We’ll have some really exciting initiatives to share soon, and I look forward to bringing you on this journey with me,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Also read: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira shares video to wish brother Junaid on Bhai Dooj, says she was ‘bloated with pride’ on watching him work

Priyanka is also keeping busy with her film projects these days. She recently shared her first-look picture from Robert Rodriguez’s We Can Be Heroes. “Wohooo! It’s finally here! Presenting the first look for - We Can Be Heroes!!!! It’s directed by the incredible Robert Rodriguez, and is coming to Netflix on New Year’s Day!!! A kids classic. Robert pretty much created this genre of movies. I’m so excited about introducing you to the tangled world of my character. More on this coming soon,” she wrote with pictures from the movie.

Priyanka also has multiple other projects in her kitty such as Netflix film The White Tiger, Amazon Prime Video’s Citadel and Sangeet, and the fourth instalment of Matrix 4 with Keanu Reeves.

Follow @htshowbiz for more