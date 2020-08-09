Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome new member to their family, a little rescue dog named Panda. See pics

Sections
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have adopted a new dog, named Panda. See his pictures here.

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 08:47 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas pose with Panda.

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas have adopted a new dog, and are already in love. Priyanka took to social media to introduce her fans to Panda -- “a Husky Australian Shepherd mix.”

Sharing a picture of herself and Nick with all their dogs, Priyanka wrote on Instagram, “Our new family portrait! Welcome to the family, Panda! We adopted this little rescue (soon he won’t be so little) just a few weeks ago. We can’t be sure but he seems to be a Husky Australian Shepherd mix.... and those eyes... and the ears!!!”

 

At the bottom of the picture is Priyanka’s other dog, Diana, who appears to have been photoshopped in. Priyanka noted this and wrote, “BTW @diariesofdiana wasn’t around for our little photoshoot, but we couldn’t leave our #1 girl out...so...we made it work!”



Commenting on Priyanka’s post, actor Octavia Spencer wrote, “So cute!!!” Actor Kate Bosworth commented, “Omg I recognize those eyes.”

Priyanka has been quarantining with Nick in the US. But she said that she has stayed in constant touch with her family in India via Zoom. In a recent interview to People, she said, “I’m asthmatic and my husband’s type 1 diabetic, so we have to be even more careful. But there have been a lot of Zoom calls and Zoom brunches. We have a really large friends and family group, and I’ve had a lot of birthdays in my family that have happened recently, so we’ve done a few socially distanced lunches.”

Priyanka has a host of projects lined up, including The White Tiger, We Can Be Heroes, the Ma Anand Sheela biopic, a romantic comedy with Mindy Kaling, an Amazon show with Richard Madden and Matrix 4.

