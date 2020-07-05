Priyanka Chopra and Sussanne Khan’s Instagram chat is full of support and care for each other: ‘You are an institution of grace’

Priyanka Chopra and Sussanne Khan are sharing love for each other on Instagram.

Actor Priyanka Chopra shared a video on Saturday, on her 20 years in Bollywood and the long journey she has been on the road to stardom. The video inspired her fans and also many of her celebrity friends, including interior designer and Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife, Sussanne Khan.

With her post, Priyanka had written, “20 Years in Entertainment Thank you @ozzyproduction and all of you for such a beautiful reminder of these 20 years since I started in this business. I hope to meet you all someday.. Meanwhile, I want to celebrate with all of you... stay tuned! Thank you #pcmaniacs.”

Sussanne showed her love for Priyanka and commented: “You are an institution of grace and perseverance and a huge inspiration to me. God bless you limitless.” The actor replied, “Thank you babe. Hope you are well.”

Other than Sussanne, Lara Dutta, Sonali Bendre, Bhumi Pednekar, Karishma Tanna and others also shared their support for Priyanka in the comments. Lara, who was crowned Miss Universe the same year that Priyanka won the Miss World crown, wrote: “More power to you girl!!”

The video showed Chopra’s journey from wearing the Miss World crown in 2000 to becoming a leading actor in Hindi cinema to her many contributions for social causes, and to making her position strong in Hollywood. While thanking the production for the video,’she also credited her fans for the overwhelming support over the years.

After her pageant win, Chopra made her Bollywood debut with the movie Andaz, followed by box office hits like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Aitraaz, Krrish, Don and many more. She won a National Award and also made a successful crossover to Hollywood as the lead of her action show Quantico.

She will soon be seen in two Amazon projects (Sangeet and Citadel) and Netflix film The White Tiger.

