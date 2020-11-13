Sections
Home / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra calls Ludo 'slick, fun and crazy', Akshay Kumar says his films are not liked by critics

Priyanka Chopra calls Ludo ‘slick, fun and crazy’, Akshay Kumar says his films are not liked by critics

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Priyanka Chopra tweeted about Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao starrer Ludo and praised it. Akshay Kumar, who saw the release of his film Laxmii, said he knew critics didn’t approve of his films.

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 12:16 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Priyanka Chopra praised Ludo while Akshay Kumar expressed his thoughts on how critics view his films.

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day:

Inside Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali party: Hina Khan, Karishma Tanna and Mouni Roy shine the brightest, see pics

Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali party had who’s who of the TV industry in attendance with Hina Khan, Karishma Tanna and Mouni Roy’s festive outfits giving us all festive goals.

Read more here

Priyanka Chopra reviews Abhishek Bachchan’s Ludo, calls it ‘slick, fun and crazy’

Priyanka Chopra has shared her review of Ludo on Twitter and called it ‘slick, fun and crazy’. The film is directed by Anurag Basu and stars Abhishek Bachchan, Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi and others.

Read more here

Juhi Chawla stranded for hours at airport after arrival from Dubai, says, ‘Flight after flight, pathetic, shameful state’. Watch video

Actor Juhi Chawla had shared a video few days back after many passengers like her were stranded at an airport on arrival in India. One voice was even heard saying how the coronavirus would spread fast this way.

Read more here

Akshay Kumar on Laxmii reactions, film recording biggest opening of career: ‘I know a lot of critics don’t like my films’

Akshay Kumar has opened up on how his film Laxmii has been received, saying that he prefers to focus on his audience. As per Disney+ Hotstar, the film has recorded the biggest opening of the actor’s career.

Read more here

Kangana Ranaut visits family deity with newly-wed brother, sister-in-law and parents: ‘Went to our kuldevi for darshan’

Kangana Ranaut along with her parents, her brother Aksht and sister-in-law Ritu visited their family deity, post the wedding in Udaipur. Kangana had previously said that their family originally hailed from Rajasthan.

Read more here

tags

