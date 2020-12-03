Sections
Home / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra calls Nick Jonas her 'real life Bollywood hero' as he shares unseen wedding pics on their 'happy Hindu anniversary'

Priyanka Chopra calls Nick Jonas her ‘real life Bollywood hero’ as he shares unseen wedding pics on their ‘happy Hindu anniversary’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are celebrating their second wedding anniversary with pictures of their wedding ceremony from 2018 in Jodhpur.

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 08:32 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in Jodhpur.

Actor Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas celebrated their second wedding anniversary over the last two day. On December 1, they celebrated the anniversary of their Christian wedding and a day later, of their Hindu wedding ceremony.

Nick took to Instagram to share a bunch of unseen pictures from the wedding. The first one showed them during the varmala ceremony with the bride and the groom perched on their brothers’ shoulders. Nick, dressed in his white sherwani and safa, kissed Priyanka’s hands as she smiled in her red Sabyasachi lehenga. Another picture showed details from their wedding attire and them holding hands after the ceremony. The third pictures showed Priyanka smiling while someone arranged a red veil in front of her face.

 

Sharing the photos, Nick wrote, “Two days, two weddings now two years. I was so honored to get to marry @priyankachopra in her home country, in a traditional Hindu wedding. I can’t believe how lucky I am, and how quickly the time has gone by. Happy Hindu anniversary beautiful.” Commenting on it, Priyanka wrote, “My real life Bollywood Hero! I love you handsome.”



 

Their fans also loved seeing their pictures. “Awwwww our national jijuuuuu lmaao,” wrote one. “Happy anniversary to both of u,” wrote another.

Also read: Kiara Advani spills the beans about her relationship status, says ‘I’m single till I’m married’

Earlier, Priyanka had also shared photos from the second wedding ceremony to mark the anniversary. “2 years down... forever to go @nickjonas,” she had captioned it. Sharing another picture of the two in London, she wrote, “Happy 2 year anniversary to the love of my life. Always by my side. My strength. My weakness. My all. I love you @nickjonas.”

Priyanka and Nick got married in Jodhpur in 2018. The three-day long wedding party was attended by their friends and family, which they followed up with receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

