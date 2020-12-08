Priyanka Chopra can't stop smiling as she holds her book’s cover in her hands for the first time. See pic

Priyanka Chopra is super excited about her upcoming autobiography, titled, Unfinished. The actor shared a new picture on Instagram on Tuesday, showing her fans how she cannot wait to get her hands on the book.

Priyanka was seen wearing a striped black suit and a white shirt, flashing a big smile as she held her book. However, she made it clear that she was just holding the cover and is still to receive the actual book. “That feeling when I’m holding my book in my hands for the first time... just kidding guys, I only received the jacket so I wrapped it around a book to see what it would really feel like. I can’t wait to get the first printed copy next month! #Unfinished,” she wrote in the caption.

Earlier, Priyanka had talked about the book in an interview to Bombay Times. She said: “I’m a small-town girl who had dreams and aspirations bigger than I was supposed to have. So, with my story, I hope the reader understands the resilience and grace under fire that is needed to chase their dreams.”

“The book will give you an insight into my journey, in my words... it’s sort of the ‘in-between interviews’ versions of my life, the public version versus my real story,” she had said, adding that the book will show the readers the ‘human side’ of her.

Recently, Priyanka was overjoyed after the Unfinished became the best-selling book on Amazon, within 12 hours of being made available for pre-order. It is expected to arrive in January.

Also read: Devoleena Bhattacharjee accuses late friend Divya Bhatnagar’s husband of domestic violence, threatens to expose him: ‘You will rot in jail’

Not just her book, Priyanka is also looking forward to multiple film and television projects. There is The White Tiger and We Can Be Heroes up for release. She also has Matrix 4 and Text For You in production. She has also signed a project with Russo Brothers, titled Citadel, a dance reality show with Nick, called Sangeet. She also has a project with Mindy Kaling and the Maa Anand Sheela biopic.

Follow @htshowbiz for more