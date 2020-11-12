Priyanka Chopra celebrates 16 years of Aitraaz, remembers her ‘boldest, predatory’ role: ‘I was scared as hell’

On the 16th anniversary of Aitraaz, Priyanka Chopra has revisited her breakout role. She took to Instagram to share a special post about the movie.

Priyanka called the film her ‘boldest’, and said that it showed her how to approach every role from a non-judgemental perspective. “2004, one year into being an actor, I played Sonia Roy in the Abbas-Mustan thriller Aitraaz. It was by far the boldest part I had taken on, which was a big risk at the time since I was very new in the film business. I must admit I was scared as hell but the artist inside me was crying for a chance to do something interesting and Sonia was exactly that... wicked, predatory, complicated and self-serving for the most part, but also surprisingly vulnerable and emotional,” she wrote.

“I will forever be grateful to the dynamic director duo of Abbas-Mustan, not only for trusting such a relative newcomer like me for this role, but for also understanding my inhibitions and pushing me to deliver a performance to be proud of. Today, 16 years later, as I look back, Aitraaz was a game changer for me. It taught me to play my characters with conviction and not judgement,” she wrote. Priyanka also tagged her co-stars from the film--Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar-- in her post. She also mention late actor Amrish Puri, who played her husband in the movie.

Aitraaz starred Priyanka as a conniving woman who re-enters her ex-boyfriend’s (Akshay) life. While he has moved on from their break up and married someone else, she wants to rekindle the romance. When he rejects her advances, she falsely accuses him of rape. But he is saved after his wife (Kareena) fights his case as his lawyer.

Priyanka’s fans also remembered her role in the film and showered her with compliments. “This was the movie who made me fall in love with you,” wrote one. “Such an iconic character!!! set a benchmark for grey female lead,” wrote another.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana has the most sister-like wish for Aryan Khan’s birthday. See pic

Priyanka completes 20 years in showbiz this year. She has been sharing posts about major milestones in her career -- such as winning Miss World in 2000, her earlies movies and more, on social media.

Follow @htshowbiz for more