Priyanka Chopra celebrates 20 years in industry, asks her fans to join her as she picks 20 monumental moments in her life

Priyanka Chopra, who recently turned 38, is celebrating 20 years of her presence in the entertainment industry. The actor has shared a video where she has in invited her fans to join her in the celebration as she gears up to pick 20 monumental moments of her career.

Priyanka shared a video message on her social media accounts and wrote, “2020 marks my 20 years in the entertainment industry! What?! You all have been by my side throughout this journey and your loyalty & support means the world to me. Join me as I take this trip down memory lane & celebrate #20in2020.”

Her fans were delighted to be a part of such a journey. One of her fan pages reacted on Twitter, “The best journey ever and is just starting!!! Can’t wait!” Another wrote, “What? Only 20 moments? For a person who achieved and made so much it’s gonna be haaard! We’re proud of you and proud to be by your side! Count us in! #20in2020.” A fan went on to share a still from her debut film Thamizan (Tamil film) on the occasion. He wrote, “#20in2020 you may have done it all ! But I still remember you as Maatu Maatu girl from 2002 from my middle school days ! #Tamizhan.”

Priyanka had personally thanked her friends, fans and fan pages for their birthday wishes on her Instagram stories and continues to thank them even now. Showing gratitude to her followers on Twitter, she tweeted on Wednesday, “Just want to take a second to thank every single person who took the time to wish me a happy birthday. Your thoughtfulness was so heartwarming and truly made the day that much more special. Thank you, thank you! Lots of love to you all.”

Priyanka won the Miss World title in 2000 and made her acting debut with Thamizan. She ventured into Bollywood with her prominent role in Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta-starrer The Hero: Love Story of a Spy. The actor remains unstoppable since then with all from commercial blockbusters to critically acclaimed films to her credit. She won the National Film Award for Best Actress for playing a troubled model in 2008 film, Fashion. She is now a global icon with an equally powerful presence on the American television for playing a lead actor in three seasons of her hit TV show Quantico. She has also appeared in quite a few Hollywood films including Baywatch and Isn’t It Romantic?

Priyanka is also running a production house along with her mother and they have delivered quite a few successful films in regional languages. The actor will now be seen in a film based on the book The White Tiger, Robert Rodriguez’ We Can Be Heroes and has many more projects in her kitty.

