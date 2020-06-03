Priyanka Chopra concerned as Mumbai braces for Cyclone Nisarga, says mom Madhu, brother Siddharth in ‘beloved home city’

Priyanka Chopra is living in Los Angeles with husband Nick Jonas but her family is in Mumbai.

Priyanka Chopra is concerned as her ‘beloved home city’ Mumbai braces for Cyclone Nisarga -- the first such storm to threaten the coastal city in over a century. She took to Twitter to share a list of dos and don’ts issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and revealed that her mother Madhu Chopra and younger brother Siddharth Chopra are in the city.

“#CycloneNisarga is making its way to Mumbai, my beloved home city of more than 20 million people, including my mom and brother. Mumbai hasn’t experienced a serious cyclone landfall since 1891, and at a time when the world is so desperate, this could be especially devastating,” she wrote in one tweet.

“This year feels relentless. Please everyone find cover, take precautions and follow the guidelines outlined. Please stay safe everyone,” she added.

Authorities are already in the process of evacuating thousands of people from the low-lying areas in and around Mumbai. Trains to and from the city have been rescheduled or diverted and flight operations have been impacted as well.

Cyclone Nisarga comes just days after Cyclone Amphan wreaked havoc in West Bengal and Odisha.

Priyanka is currently living with husband Nick Jonas at their Los Angeles home. The couple has been giving back in a big way during the coronavirus pandemic, contributing to a number of relief funds and humanitarian aid organisations, including the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund, Unicef, Give India and Goonj, among others.

Nick and Priyanka have also been a part of fundraising efforts for coronavirus relief. The two featured in the livestreamed benefit concerts i for India and One World: Together At Home. Priyanka recently made an appearance in the music video of Nick’s new single, Until We Meet Again, which was dedicated to the frontline workers.

