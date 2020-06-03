Sections
Home / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra concerned as Mumbai braces for Cyclone Nisarga, says mom Madhu, brother Siddharth in ‘beloved home city’

Priyanka Chopra concerned as Mumbai braces for Cyclone Nisarga, says mom Madhu, brother Siddharth in ‘beloved home city’

Priyanka Chopra shared a list of guidelines issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, as Mumbai braces for Cyclone Nisarga.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 09:01 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Priyanka Chopra is living in Los Angeles with husband Nick Jonas but her family is in Mumbai.

Priyanka Chopra is concerned as her ‘beloved home city’ Mumbai braces for Cyclone Nisarga -- the first such storm to threaten the coastal city in over a century. She took to Twitter to share a list of dos and don’ts issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and revealed that her mother Madhu Chopra and younger brother Siddharth Chopra are in the city.

“#CycloneNisarga is making its way to Mumbai, my beloved home city of more than 20 million people, including my mom and brother. Mumbai hasn’t experienced a serious cyclone landfall since 1891, and at a time when the world is so desperate, this could be especially devastating,” she wrote in one tweet.

“This year feels relentless. Please everyone find cover, take precautions and follow the guidelines outlined. Please stay safe everyone,” she added.

 



 

Authorities are already in the process of evacuating thousands of people from the low-lying areas in and around Mumbai. Trains to and from the city have been rescheduled or diverted and flight operations have been impacted as well.

Cyclone Nisarga comes just days after Cyclone Amphan wreaked havoc in West Bengal and Odisha.

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya anniversary, 10 times he showed off their love on Instagram: ‘Father said you must marry her’

Priyanka is currently living with husband Nick Jonas at their Los Angeles home. The couple has been giving back in a big way during the coronavirus pandemic, contributing to a number of relief funds and humanitarian aid organisations, including the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund, Unicef, Give India and Goonj, among others.

Nick and Priyanka have also been a part of fundraising efforts for coronavirus relief. The two featured in the livestreamed benefit concerts i for India and One World: Together At Home. Priyanka recently made an appearance in the music video of Nick’s new single, Until We Meet Again, which was dedicated to the frontline workers.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

8 nurses at a private hospital in Delhi test positive for Covid-19
Jun 03, 2020 09:00 IST
Two different teams to now rescue elephants and leopards in Uttarakhand’s Rajaji park
Jun 03, 2020 08:58 IST
Woman beaten to death by neighbours in UP’s Moradabad
Jun 03, 2020 08:55 IST
Priyanka shares guidelines, asks to take cover during Mumbai cyclone
Jun 03, 2020 08:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.