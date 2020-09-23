Priyanka Chopra congratulates Jonas Brothers for four nominations at Billboard Music Awards

Priyanka Chopra has congratulated Jonas Brothers for their nomination at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards. The band comprises her husband Nick Jonas and his two brothers, Kevin and Joe. The three brothers have been nominated in four categories -- top artist, top duo/group, top radio song and top radio songs artist.

Sharing a picture of the Jonas Brothers on her Instagram Stories, Priyanka wrote, “Congrats @jonas@bbmas noms!!” along with a clap emoji.

Meanwhile, the Bajirao Mastani actor has been predicted by Variety as one of the top contenders for the best supporting actress category at the Oscars this year. The Baywatch actor is expected to be nominated for her upcoming Netflix film, The White Tiger. Directed by Ramin Bahrani, the film is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s novel of the same name. Her character in the film is something fans have never witnessed her doing before and is already being touted as one of the best so far. Netflix is producing The White Tiger in association with Mukul Deora and Priyanka will also serve as an Executive Producer.

For the unversed, Variety’s Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions of the upcoming Oscars. Priyanka is being listed with the likes of Meryl Streep (for The Prom), Han Yen-ri (for Minari), Kristin Scott Thomas (for Rebecca) and Olivia Colman (for The Father) amongst others.

An inspiration for several young women, the 38-year-old actor also came forward to support business run by inspiring women in different parts of the world amid the pandemic. The superstar was once quoted saying, “When women are financially empowered, they can transform families, communities and countries.”

As per the latest development on her work front, Priyanka has joined HBO Max’s A World of Calm as one of the narrators. The series is based on the popular meditation app Calm and will also feature Oscar winner Kate Winslet, the streamer said in a statement. The two actors join an impressive list of global stars already aboard the show -- Mahershala Ali, Idris Elba, Oscar Isaac, Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, Lucy Liu, Cillian Murphy, and Keanu Reeves.

