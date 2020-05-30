Priyanka Chopra decks up after a long time, says she’s ‘feeling adventurous’. See pic

Priyanka Chopra has been missing her chock-a-block routine which had her travelling across the globe and making fashionable appearances at several events. The actor has now shared a new selfie, as she decked up at her Los Angeles residence, where she is spending time with husband Nick Jonas amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Priyanka wrote, “A cherry lip and sunshine...maybe even a earring.. I’m feeling adventurous.” The actor looks stunning in bright red lipstick and sparkling earrings, wearing a white shirt.

Designer Masaba Gupta called the actor “stunning” in her reaction to the post. A fan also added, “stunning, absolutely stunning.” There were many who couldn’t stop talking about her lips in the comments section.

The Sky Is Pink actor is out to redefine work from home fashion, by blending comfort with style. She turned up in a pair of loose pyjamas and slides worn with a smart off-white blazer and peach top for her recent virtual meeting. Sharing a glimpse of her work from home look on Instagram, she wrote, “Zoom meeting lewk.”

The actor, who is often spotted in trademark stilettos, paired the look with slides. She kept her hair untied and parted at the side.

The actor has also raised her voice against race-related violence in the US. She came out in support of George Floyd, who died after being pinned down by the neck by a former Minneapolis police officer this week. She asked her fans to sign the petition to get justice for George. She wrote, “There is so much work to be done and it needs to starts at an individual level on a global scale. We all have a responsibility to educate ourselves and end this hate. End this race war here in the US, and around the world. Wherever you live, whatever your circumstances, NO ONE deserves to die, especially at the hands of another because of their skin color.”

