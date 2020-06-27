Priyanka Chopra demands justice for P Jayaraj and J Fennix of Tamil Nadu: ‘Reeling from what I’m hearing’

Priyanka Chopra said she was shocked to read about the deaths of P Jayaraj and J Fennix.

Actor Priyanka Chopra on Friday tweeted about P Jayaraj and his son J Fennix of Tamil Nadu, after the father-son died following alleged police torture. Many other mainstream Bollywood film personalities also joined the chorus.

Priyanka posted a note on Twitter using the hashtag #JusticeForJayarajandBennicks. The note read: “Reeling from what I’m hearing. Absolutely stunned sad and angry. No human being deserves such brutality whatever be their crime. The guilty must not be allowed to go unpunished. We need facts. I cannot even begin to imagine what the family must be going through. Sending strength and prayers. We need to use our collective voices to seek #JusticeForJayarajandBennicks.”

Actor Shamita Shetty wrote on Twitter: “2 ppl died because of police brutality in Tamil Nadu s Tuticorin district!!!! This is just so sad! My Condolences to the family.. absolutely shameful police behaviour in TN!! #Tuticorin #PoliceBrutality”

Actor and comedian Vir Das wrote: “What happened to a father and son at the hands of those policemen is wrong at every human level and every single person irrespective of place of origin or political belief needs to stand up for them. It is plain horrific and wrong. DEMAND action. #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix”

Actor Kritika Kamra, retweeting a post on the news, wrote: “Absolutely horrified!!”

Director Nikhil Advani too wrote on Twitter: “Ruthless, horrific beating to death in #Tuticorin is one more chapter in the systemic violence prevalent in police stations across India. Sadly, institutions that should provide hope - public hospitals and police are actually the most hopeless. #Reform #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix”

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi urges fans to stop demanding a theatrical release: ‘Make it easier for us’

Scriptwriter, lyricist and journalist Neelesh Misra shared: “The inhuman torture of a father and son in #Tuticorin after hours of indescribable cruelty has shaken us all up. Imagine, when a man in uniform becomes more criminal than the worst criminal. In this case, mere suspension is a reward for them. Hope they are convicted for murder.”

Kajal Aggarwal, who works in Tamil film industry, retweeted a video by singer Suchitra and wrote: “I couldn’t even listen to this whole video. Grotesque and gruesome. The cops involved need a harsher punishment than just a transfer #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix”

Actor Ashish Choudhry tweeted, “North, South dont matter. This is our country where such inhuman,horrific things happen. And IT CANT! We ALL stand united. ‘Humanity’ demands justice #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix trends: Khushbu Sundar,Jayam Ravi,Suchitra n other South celebs demand justice.”

Jayaraj and his son, arrested for ‘violating’ lockdown norms by allegedly extending business hours of their cellphone shop, died at a hospital in Kovilpatti on June 23, with the relatives alleging that they were severely thrashed at the Sathankulam police station by police personnel earlier.

(With PTI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more