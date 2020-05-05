Priyanka Chopra finds her new makeup artist in niece Sky Krishna, gets a princess makeover. See pics

After living in isolation with husband Nick Jonas in Los Angeles for more than a month, Priyanka Chopra is now savouring every bit of her time with niece Sky Krishna. The actor took to Instagram to share glimpses of their playtime.

Sharing a few pictures of herself being crowned by Krishna and getting her makeup done, Priyanka wrote, “First Monday in May. This year’s theme: Pretty Pretty Princess. Glam and creative direction by: @sky.krishna - @divya_jyoti.”

The first picture shows Krishna placing a kid’s princess crown on Priyanka’s head and the former Miss World acts as if she’s surprised and happy, like a pageant winner. The second picture shows Priyanka turning muse for Krishna, who applies eye-shadow on her aunt’s face with confidence, while the third is the end result of her makeup session as Priyanka poses for the camera with overflowing lipstick and out of place eye makeup.

The post got over 638000 ‘likes’ within two hours. Priyanka’s fans and friends loved the pictures and commented on her new makeup look. Commenting on her not-so-perfect makeup, a fan wrote, “Last pic is just epic.” Another wrote, “Everything is just... Fine.” One more commented, “Omg this is everything...love this! So freaking cute!!!!”

Priyanka had earlier shared a video of her lifting the girl as weights while lying on the couch. “No gym, no problem. @sky.krishna @divya_jyoti,” she had captioned it.

Priyanka recently joined several Bollywood and international celebrities for the online I For India concert held on Sunday. She had also participated in WHO’s live stream event One World Together at Home to raise funds for Covid-19 relief.

Earlier, the actor pledged $100,000 in total to four incredible women who rose above the challenges to make a difference during the coronavirus pandemic. Nick and Priyanka also donated to several organisations, including PM CARES Fund, Goonj, Feeding America and others to combat Covid-19.

