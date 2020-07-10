Priyanka Chopra gets a relaxed start to the weekend, gives head massage to her dog in cute video. Watch

Actor Priyanka Chopra, and even her pooches are living the best life. On Thursday, the official Instagram account of her dog, Diaries of Diana, shared a cute video of the actor with her puppy, Diana.

The video shows Priyanka relaxing with Diana on her couch. She is giving Diana a gentle head massage and the doggy is enjoying every bit of it. “I’ve had a tough week... mommy knows how to make it better @priyankachopra,” read the caption on the post.

The video was loved by Priyanka’s fans who could not get over the cuteness. “Awww such a sweetheart,” read a comment. “You deserve to be spoiled. Lucky Diana,” read another comment.

Earlier this week, Diana’s page had shared a video of her with Priyanka’s husband, singer Nick Jonas. He was seen cradling Diana in his arms, serenading her with a song. “Daddy appreciation post,” the video was captioned.

Apart from Diana, the couple also have a German shepherd called Gino. He was gift for Nick by Priyanka on their first wedding anniversary. Talking about the surprise on getting a puppy, Nick had said, “It wasn’t because there was a dog that I didn’t know on top of me. It was because I realized I didn’t greet her (Priyanka) at the door.” He added, “Those puppy claws are sharp. So there was a few scratches on my back from that.”

