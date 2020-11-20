Sections
Home / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra goes bad in We Can Be Heroes teaser, Akshay Kumar serves Rs 500 crore defamation suit on YouTuber

Priyanka Chopra goes bad in We Can Be Heroes teaser, Akshay Kumar serves Rs 500 crore defamation suit on YouTuber

From Priyanka Chopra giving a glimpse of her villainous role in the We Can Be Heroes teaser to Akshay Kumar serving a Rs 500 crore defamation notice to a YouTuber, here are the top five entertainment stories of the day.

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 11:24 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Here are the top entertainment stories of the day.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans call for boycott of Ranveer Singh’s new Bingo ad. Brand issues clarification

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s love for physics is well known and some of his fans are irked by a new ad featuring actor Ranveer Singh, which they found derogatory. In the ad, which is for a fried snack brand, Ranveer deals with nosy elders by spouting off complex physics terms in a gibberish sentence. Sushant’s fans saw it as ‘mocking’ their idol.

Read full story here

Anupam Kher gets emotional on meeting Neetu Kapoor without Rishi Kapoor: ‘Our shared tears made bond of those moments stronger’

Anupam Kher got emotional as he met Neetu Kapoor in Chandigarh, where she is shooting for her upcoming film, Jug Jug Jeeyo. He reminisced about their meetings in New York with her husband, the late Rishi Kapoor. Rishi died in April after a two-year battle with leukemia.

Read full story here

We Can Be Heroes teaser: Priyanka Chopra had best time shooting with ‘super kids’, says she ‘loved playing their nemesis’

Actor Priyanka Chopra has said that she had the best time shooting for We Can Be Heroes. She took to Twitter to share a teaser of the film and talked about playing the evil force to the kids.

Read full story here

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput's fans call for boycott of Ranveer Singh's new Bingo ad. Brand issues clarification

Akshay Kumar serves Rs 500 crore defamation notice to YouTuber for linking him to Sushant Singh Rajput case

Actor Akshay Kumar has served a defamation notice to a YouTuber from Bihar, seeking Rs 500 crore in damages for making “false and baseless allegations” against him in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Read full story here

When Sara Ali Khan got money for dancing on the street as a child, mother Amrita Singh said people thought she was a beggar

Sara Ali Khan has always been inclined towards the performing arts and has time and again shared throwback pictures of herself all dressed up as a kid. The actor once shared a childhood story, about when she started dancing on the street during an overseas vacation and was even showered with money by the passers-by.

Read full story here

