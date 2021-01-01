Sections
Priyanka Chopra greets 2021 with a smile and a hope, shares first pic of the year with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra shared the first picture of the New Year with husband Nick Jonas on a note of hope and happiness. See the picture here.

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 09:03 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Priyanka Chopra posted a picture with Nick Jonas to wish fans.

Actor Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to wish her fans on the new year. Her first post of the year was with husband Nick Jonas.

She wrote: “Let’s gooooo! Happy new year everyone ! Can’t wait for 2021 to hopefully make everything better..” The picture showed Priyanka wearing a 2021-written decorative spectacles as she smiled to the camera. Nick sat next to her.

 

Priyanka, who has been stationed in London since mid November shooting for her upcoming film, Text For You, was left stranded in the city after a severe lockdown was announced in December last year following the emergence of a new and more dangerous strain of coronavirus was discovered in the British capital.



Through the period, Priyanka has stayed connected wit her many fans. Sharing her thoughts on how a film is shot in the times of coronavirus,she has shared a picture of herself in a face shield while on shoot and had written: “What shooting a movie looks like in 2020. Daily testing, face shields, and masks on hand. This was taken after hair and makeup where we wait right before we shoot, in a secure distanced zone ...And masks on...in between all shots!! Staying safe is part of getting the job done protect yourself and everyone around you. Stay positive! test negative!”

 

Her film, We Can Be Heroes released on Netflix and has been received well by fans. She had taken to Instagram Stories to thank fans for loving it and had written: “So happy to know you guys are loving this movie as much as I do.” Priyanka plays a negative character in this children’s film.

Also read: Neha Kakkar says Rohanpreet Singh was in tears ahead of their wedding: ‘I told him we could put off the shaadi’

Earlier in December, sharing a trailer from the film, she had written: “#WeCanBeHeroes Power comes in all sizes and it arrives on Christmas Day! These amazing kids have a secret weapon - Teamwork. It brought a different energy on set and is the life of this film. So while you wait for Santa, it’s time to sit back and let these incredible kids show you how to be a HERO! Are you in? We Can Be Heroes, directed by Robert Rodriguez is now coming to Netflix globally this Christmas.”

