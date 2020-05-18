Sections
Home / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra had a ‘good day’ at her fancy dress tea party with niece Sky Krishna. See new pic

Priyanka Chopra had a ‘good day’ at her fancy dress tea party with niece Sky Krishna. See new pic

Priyanka Chopra is ‘feeling blessed’ and has shared a couple of new Instagram posts for her fans that also feature niece Sky Krishna. Check them out here.

Updated: May 18, 2020 08:56 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Priyanka Chopra has been in isolation with Nick Jonas for two months.

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared two new quarantine posts for her fans. Priyanka took to Instagram to share the pictures, the first of which was a summery selfie.

She captioned it, “Feeling blessed. The sun, a hat and a cherry lip... it’s a good day.” Priyanka’s post has been ‘liked’ over 500000 times. “Cutie,” one person wrote in the comments. “You’re so beautiful,” wrote another.

 

Priyanka shared the second picture on her Instagram stories. It shows her holding her niece, Sky Krishna, in her arms. The two apparently played dress up and had a tea party. Ahead of the weekend, Priyanka had shared a throwback video on Instagram, in which she could be seen behind-the-scenes at a photoshoot, dancing to the song Get Ur Freak On. She’d captioned the post, “Dancing into the weekend. There is always something to be grateful for. #flashbackfriday #getyourfreakon #princesspoppyvibes.”



Also read: Priyanka Chopra is ‘dancing into the weekend’ in a bathrobe and with sass, shares throwback video

Priyanka and her husband, Nick Jonas, were in self-isolation in the US, where coronavirus cases have crossed the 1.5 million mark. In India, over 90000 cases have been reported, while the global tally has surged past four million. Priyanka has been spreading awareness about precautionary measures one should take to combat the spread of the virus, and also conducted a live interaction with WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom.

She recently stepped out after two months in isolation, and marked the occasion with a post. She’d captioned her selfie, “Eyes are never quiet. #FirstDayOutIn2Months.”

Her last film was The Sky is Pink, but she has several projects lined up. She has a romantic comedy with Mindy Kaling, in addition to a role in Robert Rodriguez’s Netflix superhero film and Matrix 4.

