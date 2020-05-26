Sections
Home / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra honours army officer parents with throwback pic, Parineeti Chopra call it their ‘best photo’

Priyanka Chopra honours army officer parents with throwback pic, Parineeti Chopra call it their ‘best photo’

Actor Priyanka Chopra honoured her parents on the occasion of Memorial Day with a throwback picture. See it here.

Updated: May 26, 2020 10:45 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Priyanka Chopra’s parents served in the army.

On the occasion of Memorial Day, actor Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of her parents in their army uniforms. Memorial Day is an American holiday for honouring and mourning the military personnel who have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

On Monday, Priyanka took to Instagram to share a black-and-white picture of her parents, Ashok and Madhu Chopra, who served in the Indian army. She wrote in the caption, “Both my parents served in the Indian Army... and maybe that’s why I feel such a kinship with military families all over the world. Today let’s think of all the fallen heroes that have given their lives in service to protect our freedom.”

 

Priyanka’s post has been ‘liked’ over 1.3 million times. Priyanka’s cousin, Parineeti Chopra commented, “Badi Mumma and Bade Papa’s best photo!” Designer Farah Khan Ali wrote in the comments, “What a handsome couple.” Comedian Russell Peters wrote, “My family too!” Priyanka’s dad died in 2013, and the actor has often spoken about the bond she shared with him.



In a recent interview to UK’s Tatler magazine, Priyanka had said, “All my mother’s sisters were academics and my dad was a free-thinking creative, a musician and an artist, as well as a surgeon. My grandmother – my dad’s mum – always used to say, about me, ‘Who’s going to marry her? She can’t cook.’ And my dad would say, ‘I’ll send a cook with her. She never needs to go into the kitchen.’ My mum didn’t know how to cook when she got married. My dad taught her how. And he taught her everything he liked to eat. Clever man.”

Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas mark 2nd anniversary of first date with cute pics: ‘Love you jaan’

The actor has been making waves in Hollywood, where she has a romantic comedy with Mindy Kaling lined up, in addition to a role in Robert Rodriguez’s Netflix superhero film and Matrix 4.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19 cracking Germany’s defense against unemployment surge
May 26, 2020 10:50 IST
Here’s how movement-based yoga can significantly improve mental health
May 26, 2020 10:46 IST
UP: FIR against Alka Lamba for indecent remarks against CM Yogi Adityanath
May 26, 2020 10:45 IST
Priyanka Chopra honours army officer parents with throwback pic
May 26, 2020 10:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.