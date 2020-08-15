Priyanka Chopra honours ‘fearless women leaders’ in special Independence Day video. Watch

Actor Priyanka Chopra has wished fans on the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day. She posted a video stating the importance of women in any great historical event.

Sharing the video, she wrote: “History is made when women take strides towards change.#Happy74thIndependenceDay #womeninhistory #changemakers.” The clip shows a video montage of many great women who took part in the Indian independence movement, including Sarojini Naidu, Amrit Kaur, Aruna Asaf Ali, Captain Lakshmi Sahgal, Kamala Kaul, Kanaklata Barua, Kasturba Gandhi, to name a few. It also shows footage from many historic moments, from the freedom struggle to Jawaharlal Nehru making his famous Tryst with Destiny speech.

A few seconds into the video, Priyanka speaks: “Vande Mataram. They were queens. They were warriors. They were revolutionaries. They were messengers, supporters and of course many a leader. India’s freedom struggle gave birth to countless strong and fearless women leaders and each has played a unique part in the struggle.” She goes on to say how all these women have contributed in the march towards freedom.

On Friday, she had informed her fans about a new initiative, a monthly series called Women4Women, where she would speak about women who inspire. The first one would be New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Sharing the information, Priyanka had written: “There are so many women who are raising their voice, paving new roads & igniting change. I wanted to celebrate these empowering changemakers, so I’m reintroducing #Women4Women / #W4W as a monthly series, where we can read the stories of women who inspire me.”

After US Senator Kamala Harris was picked as the running mate for Democratic party presidential candidate Joe Biden, Priyanka had written: “This is a historical, transformational, and proud moment for all women. All women of colour, all Black women, and all South Asian women. Congratulations @kamalaharris on becoming the first Black woman and FIRST PERSON of Indian descent to compete on a major U.S. party’s presidential ticket. #representationmatters PS: To my younger self - look how far we have come!”

