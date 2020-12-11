Priyanka Chopra honours late father’s memory with a throwback picture wearing his uniform, says ‘he was my idol’

Actor Priyanka Chopra on Thursday shared a throwback picture of ‘little Priyanka’. The picture, she said, will also be featured in the album section of her upcoming book, Unfinished.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared the picture, in which she was wearing an army uniform, complete with a beret. Both her parents were officers. She wrote in the caption, “#TBT to little Priyanka.”

She continued, “This is a photo from the album in my upcoming book. I used to love following my dad around the house dressed in his Army uniform. I wanted to grow up and be exactly like him. He was my idol. My dad encouraged my sense of adventure. Even as a little girl... I was always out exploring, looking for adventure, trying to uncover something new. My urge was to do something that hadn’t been done before, to discover something that no one had found yet. I always wanted to be first. That urge drives me every day, in every single thing I do. #Unfinished.”

Earlier this week, Priyanka had shared a picture of herself, holding the dust jacket of her book for the first time. She’d written, “That feeling when I’m holding my book in my hands for the first time... just kidding, I only received the jacket so I wrapped it around a book to see what it would really feel like. I can’t wait to get the first printed copy next month!”

Priyanka had described Unfinished as “an insight into my journey, in my words... it’s sort of the ‘in-between interviews’ versions of my life, the public version versus my real story.”

Not just her book, Priyanka is also looking forward to multiple film and television projects. The White Tiger and We Can Be Heroes are up for release on Netflix. She also has Matrix 4 and Text For You in production. She has signed a television project with the Russo Brothers, titled Citadel, a dance reality show with husband Nick Jonas, called Sangeet. She also has a project with Mindy Kaling and the Ma Anand Sheela biopic.

