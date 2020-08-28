Sections
Home / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra is a ‘human sunbeam’ as she shares work-day pics, get only love from husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra is a ‘human sunbeam’ as she shares work-day pics, get only love from husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra shared pictures from her office in Los Angeles after months of self-isolating at home with husband Nick Jonas.

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 14:52 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Priyanka Chopra had stayed put at her Los Angeles home for more than 4 months since the pandemic-related lockdowns came into place.

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared two new pictures on Instagram, taken at her office in Los Angeles. Sharing them, she said: “Day at the office.”

Husband Nick Jonas dropped a number of black heart emojis while good friend, actor Mindy Kaling, simply wrote #humanSunbeam. Her fans were besides themselves in happiness, writing in to call her “gorgeous”, “queen”, “pretty” and stunning.

 

Life in Los Angeles is slowly getting back to normal, it appears. Some time back, Priyanka had shared a picture of herself travelling in a vehicle and written: “Wanderlust.” Fans were quick to comment that she was on her way for the shoot of Matrix 4.



A report in Variety in January this year had said that the actor was in “final talks to join the cast of the untitled fourth film in the Matrix saga”.

Also read: Aashram review: Bobby Deol’s show has a bark that’s worse than its bite

Last year Priyanka has finished shooting for director Ramin Bahrani’s The White Tiger, which is based on the debut novel by Indian writer Aravind Adiga. After wrapping up the shoot of the upcoming Netflix film, Priyanka had shared a picture and had written: “Happy tired.. but so excited to have wrapped #thewhitetiger. It was such a pleasure to work with the best in the business in every department.”

“The crew that ran the tightest ship with a constant smile!! And of course @Netflix and @netflix_in for making such inspiring content and including me to collaborate as EP,” she had continued. Apart from Priyanka, the film stars Rajkummar Rao and newcomer Adarsh Gourav and has been produced by Mukul Deora. The book is about the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from a tea-shop worker in a village to a successful entrepreneur in a big city.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bombay HC says hospitals can’t be closed down without due process of law
Aug 28, 2020 15:42 IST
Overnight Oats: Benefits for health, weight loss, and recipes
Aug 28, 2020 15:45 IST
Punjab CM leads Vidhan Sabha in paying tribute to Galwan Valley soldiers, unsung Covid warriors
Aug 28, 2020 15:41 IST
All child Covid-19 fatalities in UK had underlying conditions
Aug 28, 2020 15:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.