Priyanka Chopra is a natural beauty in new picture from Text For You set. See it here

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of her new film, Text For You, co-starring Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.

Actor Priyanka Chopra on Wednesday shared a behind-the-scenes picture of herself, from the sets of her upcoming film Text For You. In the picture, Priyanka appeared to be sitting in a makeup chair.

The actor is currently in London for the project, which also stars Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She’s joined in the city by her husband, Nick Jonas, and mother, Dr Madhu Chopra.

Priyanka shared the BTS picture with the caption, “Must watch.” The mirror selfie showed Priyanka posing without makeup, wearing a white T-shirt. Text For You is inspired by the 2016 German-language box office hit SMS Fur Dic, and will be directed by Jim Strouse. In October, Priyanka took to social media to announce the film, and wrote, “So excited to kick start this amazing movie with such incredible people! Jim Strouse, Sam Heughan, Celine Dion. It’s my honour. Let’s gooooo!”

Earlier this week, Priyanka had shared a picture from London, in which she posed with Nick and their dog, Diana, next to a decorated Christmas tree. She captioned the post, “These two... @madhumalati Ps. Thank you @moncler for Dianas fabulous coat!”

Priyanka recently signed a multimillion dollar deal with Amazon, which allows her to produce a variety of content, in different languages. She already has three projects in development at Amazon -- Sangeet, a reality series based on the pre-wedding ceremony; Citadel, a thriller produced by the Russo brothers and co-starring Richard Madden; and Sheela, a biopic of the controversial aide to Osho, Maa Anand Sheela.

For Netflix, the actor will soon appear in an adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s The White Tiger, directed by Ramin Bahrani and co-starring Rajkummar Rao, and director Robert Rodriguez’s superhero film, We Can Be Heroes.

