Sections
Home / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra is all set to celebrate mother-in-law Denise Jonas’ birthday, says ‘I’m so glad you are here’. See pic

Priyanka Chopra is all set to celebrate mother-in-law Denise Jonas’ birthday, says ‘I’m so glad you are here’. See pic

Actor Priyanka Chopra is glad that her mother-in-law Denise Jonas is in town and cannot wait to celebrate her birthday.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 12:04 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Priyanka Chopra has shared a birthday post for her mother-in-law Denise Jonas.

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared a sweet birthday wish for her mother-in-law, singer Nick Jonas’ mother Denise Jonas. Priyanka took to social media to share a picture with Denise. She also spoke about their plans for the celebration.

Priyanka mentioned in her post that Denise has arrived in Los Angeles to ring in her big day. “Happy Birthday MamaJ ! Thank your for your constant grace and generosity.. I’m So glad you are here and we can celebrate you today together...Love you so much. @DeniseJonas @nickjonas,” she wrote.

 

Priyanka’s fan also wished Denise on her birthday. “Happiest Birthday to your Mama. Many happy returns of the day. Best wishes for wonderful year ahead,” read a comment. “What beautiful family pic,” read another comment.



The actor is also going to celebrate her 37th birthday this week on July 18. On Sunday, she also shared a birthday post for her brother, Siddharth. “I wish I could rewind to the time when you looked like my baby brother.. and when your birthday was a countdown to mine for me. Oh wait... it still is. Happy birthday Sid... Miss you @siddharthchopra89,” she had captioned her post.

Also read: Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli wishes Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan ‘good health, speedy recovery’

Priyanka has been self isolating with Nick at their Los Angeles home for over three months now. The couple has been a part of multiple fundraisers, signed new projects and worked on their television shows and PSA shoots right from their home.

Nick’s brother Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner are also expecting their first child together. They live only a little distance away from Nick and Priyanka. While Sophie’s parents have been in town since a few weeks, Denise has finally landed in LA.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

I miss the rains in India, says Elnaaz Norouzi
Jul 13, 2020 12:14 IST
This Kerala school brings online lessons to life with augmented reality
Jul 13, 2020 12:10 IST
Felt like Amitabh Bachchan: When Kaif returned home after Lord’s heroics
Jul 13, 2020 12:17 IST
‘We are a family’: In Congress’ message to Sachin Pilot, a hint at resolving issues
Jul 13, 2020 12:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.