Priyanka Chopra is in ‘Europe somewhere’, tells fans ‘see you at the crossroads’

Actor Priyanka Chopra shared a picture on Instagram from Europe but did not reveal anything beyond that. The picture shows Priyanka in a wooded area. She is seen jumping in air and has her face covered with a mask.

Sharing the picture, she wrote: “See you at the crossroads.” As location, she added ‘Europe Somewhere’. She is probably in Europe for the shoot of an upcoming film. Hinting about it, she shared a meme as Instagram stories, which said: “Back at work after quarantine #cantkeepup.” It shows a little boy dozing. Someone asked: ‘Are you tired?’ The half-awake boy says, “No.”

As film productions commence work across the world, some time back, Priyanka had shared a picture of herself in a vehicle and simply written ‘wanderlust’. Her fans had speculated that she was on her way for the shoot of Matrix 4. She had also shared pictures from her office in Los Angeles too.

In the lockdown period, Priyanka completed her memoir, Unfinished. Releasing on January 19, the memoir will take readers through Priyanka’s childhood in India and her teenage years in the US living with extended family in the Midwest, Queens and Boston. She had endured bouts of racism while in the US. It will also touch upon her return to India, where she unexpectedly won the national and global beauty pageants (Miss India and Miss World) that eventually launched her acting career.

Also read: On Sushant Singh Rajput’s 4-month death anniversary, sister Shweta shares a throwback video, call him a ‘true inspiration’

Talking about it, she had said: “I am a product of traditional India and its ancient wisdom, and modern India and its urban bustle. My upbringing was always an amalgamation of the two Indians, and, just as much, of East and West.”

Workwise, Priyanka remains busy as ever. She has three projects in various stages of development with Amazon, Sangeet, a reality series based on Indian pre-wedding ceremony; Citadel, a thriller produced by Russo brothers and Sheela, a biopic on Maa Anand Sheela, the controversial aide of Osho. With Netflix, she is set to appear in screen adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s The White Tiger.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter