Priyanka Chopra is missing someone dearly, see here to know who

Actor Priyanka Chopra posted a picture with one of pets, Panda. The actor has been based in London, away from her Los Angeles home for a while now.

Sharing it, Priyanka wrote: “Miss you @pandathepunk.” The picture showed her hugging Panda. Preity Zinta dropped a comment and wrote “aww”. VJ Anusha Dandekar also dropped a bunch of heart emojis.

Priyanka and Nick have three pets - Diana, a Chihuahua; Panda, a Husky Australian Shepherd mix and Gino, who they had welcomed on their first wedding anniversary in 2019. In September this year, the couple had celebrated the birthday of their first pet, Diana, who turned four. Priyanka had made a special video of her funniest and most memorable moments and shared it on her Instagram Stories and had called it “Birthday Queen”. The video was also posted on the Diana’s Instagram account, with the caption, “A year older, a year bolder... coz today I turned #Fantastic4: @dojacat.”

When they had brought home Panda, she had written: “Can’t get enough. @pandathepunk. Welcome to the family, Panda! We adopted this little rescue (soon he won’t be so little) just a few weeks ago. We can’t be sure but he seems to be a Husky Australian Shepard mix.... and those eyes... and the ears!!!”

On December 1 last year, Priyanka had surprised her husband by letting Gino wake him up in the morning and shared the adorable video on Instagram, wishing him “happy almost anniversary baby.”

On the work front, Priyanka has been based in London since late November, shooting for her film, Text For You. She has been sharing pictures from London, one of her latest being from the film’s shoot and how the coronavirus has made face shields the new normal. She had written: “What shooting a movie looks like in 2020. Daily testing, face shields, and masks on hand. This was taken after hair and makeup where we wait right before we shoot, in a secure distanced zone ...And masks on...in between all shots!! Staying safe is part of getting the job done protect yourself and everyone around you. Stay positive! test negative!”

