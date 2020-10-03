Priyanka Chopra is overjoyed after her memoir Unfinished becomes the best-selling book in US

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared that her memoir, Unfinished, has become the best-selling book on Amazon, within 12 hours of being made available for pre-order. Unfinished is expected to arrive in January.

“Thank you all for taking us to number 1 in the US in less than 12 hours! I hope you all love the book,” Priyanka wrote in a tweet on Saturday.

On Friday, the actor had taken to Instagram to share the cover of the book. In her caption, she wrote, “Ironically, I named this memoir years before I started writing it. Having been a public person now for 20 years, with so much life to live and a long list of things to check off my list personally and professionally, I am very much #Unfinished. BUT the funny thing about writing a memoir is that it forces you to look at things differently, reconciling so many things you thought you had put to bed. In doing so I’ve realized that being ’unfinished’ has deeper meaning for me, and has in fact been one of the most common threads of my life.”

Priyanka, who has been in the US for the majority of 2020, recently took to social media to comment on the Hathras and Balrampur rape incidents. In a note shared on her Instagram stories, Priyanka wrote, “More horrific news from #Balrampur. Each rape is not just another number. There is a family behind it which has to live with the horror forever. Each of us must live with these unabated acts of brutality and hang our heads in shame that we have failed our women. Collectively.”

Previously, expressing her anger at the Hathras gang-rape, Priyanka had written, “The disrespect and abuse, The frustration and anger, The sadness and helplessness, These emotions replay on loop. All they cry out is inhuman, barbaric Why? Again and again and again... Always the women Always the young girls Rape after rape after rape... We cry, they cry and yet, no one hears the screams. Why the hate? Are the parents raising boys listening? Is the law mute to the screams? How many more Nirbhayas? How many more years? #Hathras.”

The actor has multiple projects in the pipeline, including an Amazon series produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, Netflix’s The White Tiger and We Can Be Heroes, and Matrix 4.

