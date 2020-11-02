Priyanka Chopra is reunited with Nick Jonas after Matrix 4 shoot in Berlin, shares pics of her perfect family

Priyanka Chopra has returned to the United States after spending a couple of weeks in Germany. She shared a special picture with the whole family and showed how happy she is to be back home.

The photo showed Priyanka in a blue bathrobe and sunglasses, sitting in a red convertible with her singer husband, Nick Jonas. She had her dog Diana, a chihuahua, in her lap while their adorable German Shepherd Gino sat in the back seat. “Home is where the heart is @diariesofdiana @ginothegerman @nickjonas,” she captioned her post. Priyanka’s fans loved seeing the picture and called the two ‘amazing jodi’ and ‘too cute’.

Priyanka was in Berlin for the shoot of her upcoming film, Matrix 4. Also on Monday morning, she shared pictures of herself and Diana as they posed outside their German hotel. Priyanak thanked the hotel for their hospitality and care even during Covid-19 times. “In these strange times it’s important to feel safe when you travel. So thank you to @patrickhellmannschlosshotel and their staff who took every precaution to make me, my team and @diariesofdiana feel safe and at home whilst filming in Berlin,” she captioned her post.

On Sunday, Nick had shared a throwback picture with Priyanka. “How lucky am I? #flashback,” he wrote with the picture which seemed to show them at a club. They were both dressed in glamourous black outfits and while Nick struck a cool pose for the camera, Priyanka simply put her head on his shoulder. “My love!!! I’m the luckiest,” she wrote in a comment on his post.

Apart from Keanu Reaves-starrer Matrix 4, Priyanka has multiple other films in her kitty. The trailer for her Netflix film The White Tiger released last week. The film stars Adarsh Gourav in the lead with Priyanka and Rajkummar Rao as supporting cast. The White Tiger has been written by Aravind Adiga and won the Man Booker Prize. It explores India’s class struggle and is told from the perspective of Balram, a lower-middle class citizen who becomes a chauffeur for a rich landlord and his wife.

The film is directed by Ramin Bahrani and will release on Netflix in January 2021.

