Priyanka Chopra joins Meghan Markle at Girl Up Leadership Summit, says ‘let’s demand change we want to see in world’

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her friend, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle were part of the Girl Up Leadership Summit on Tuesday. They delivered addresses to their fans and followers through video call at the virtual summit, speaking about the importance of strong female leadership and realising one’s privileges.

Priyanka talked about how ‘opportunity is not fairly distributed’. “The women who came before us fought for our right to vote and to work - today we don’t even think about it! Now it’s our turn to do the same for future girls,” she said. “You don’t need millions of followers on social media to make a difference. All you need is heart, drive, and commitment. No act is too small. No age is too young,” she added.

The actor, who is also a Unicef goodwill ambassador, spoke about the challenges faced by refugees during the Covid-19 pandemic. “To recognize that even social distancing is a privilege --because people living in extreme poverty and refugees sheltering in makeshift tents, don’t have the luxury of staying six feet apart,” she said.

Meghan spoke about negative voices that can be ‘painfully loud’. “There will always be negative voices and sometimes those voices can appear to be outsized, and sometimes they can appear to be painfully loud. You can and will use your own voices to drown out the noise. Because that’s what it is—just noise,” she said.

Speaking to the young girls who organised the summit, she said, “Your generation is often referred to as digital natives, and you understand that our online world has the power to affirm and support as much as it does to harm.” She added, “We are not meant to be breaking each other down; we are meant to be building each other up. So use your voice both on-and-offline to do just that – build each other up, support each other. ... Your voices are those of truth. And hope. And your voices can and should be much louder.” Both Meghan and Priyanka had logged in from their respective Los Angeles homes.

